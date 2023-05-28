New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla begin puja for the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The puja ceremony will continue for about an hour. After the puja, the PM will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology today. Various rituals according to the Vedas will be performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi, according to news reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology today. Various rituals according to the Vedas will be performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi, according to news reports.



PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will lead the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday. The inauguration ceremony will begin at around 12 noon. However, in the run-up to the event, preparations would be done since morning. The ceremony will start at 7:15 AM in the morning. The rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony, the ANI reported. It is learnt that after the pujas, the dignitaries will examine the premises of the Lok Sabha's chamber and the Rajya Sabha chamber in the new building. It is likely that the sacred 'Sengol' will be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing some rituals, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original jeweller who designed it, will be present. Read More