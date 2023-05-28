Home / India News / New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

Catch live updates on the new Parliament building inauguration here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla begin puja for the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The puja ceremony will continue for about an hour. After the puja, the PM will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology today. Various rituals according to the Vedas will be performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi, according to news reports.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will lead the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday. The inauguration ceremony will begin at around 12 noon. However, in the run-up to the event, preparations would be done since morning. The ceremony will start at 7:15 AM in the morning.

The rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony, the ANI reported.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament House, ahead of the inauguration of the new building.
 

"Tamil Nadu has been centre of Indian nationalism in every era," PM Narendra Modi said while meeting Adheenams
 

Our parliament is the temple of our democracy. There was a time when Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance by our government, our PM in front of the public & undermined our democracy. The opposition parties have always undermined democracy. I want to thank the PM for strengthening the democratic institutions. The opposition must rethink their decision and participate in this (ceremony): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on new Parliament inauguration ceremony
 

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:49 AM IST

