PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

Lauding Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha as phenomenal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he categorically expressed the government's stand on national security, including uprooting of terror networks.
In posts on X, Modi praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's "exceptional" speech as well.
He emphasised India's efforts to make terrorism a subject of global attention, highlighted the country's fitting response through Operation Sindoor and how the government is increasing the safety of citizens, Modi said.
Posting the link to Shah's speech, he said, "A phenomenal speech by Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in the Rajya Sabha. He categorically expressed our Government's point of view on key aspects relating to national security, uprooting terror networks and the success of Operation Sindoor." Both Shah and Jaishankar spoke in the House on Wednesday as the discussion related to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor ended.
Modi had on Wednesday noted that BJP president J P Nadda, the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, also spoke in detail on how Operation Sindoor met its objectives while prioritising national security.
His government had responded to the April 22 terror attack with full determination and resolve, he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app