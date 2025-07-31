Home / India News / PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

In posts on X, PM Modi praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's exceptional speech as well

PM Modi, Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Sansad TV via PTI Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Lauding Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha as phenomenal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he categorically expressed the government's stand on national security, including uprooting of terror networks.

In posts on X, Modi praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's "exceptional" speech as well.

He emphasised India's efforts to make terrorism a subject of global attention, highlighted the country's fitting response through Operation Sindoor and how the government is increasing the safety of citizens, Modi said.

Posting the link to Shah's speech, he said, "A phenomenal speech by Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in the Rajya Sabha. He categorically expressed our Government's point of view on key aspects relating to national security, uprooting terror networks and the success of Operation Sindoor."  Both Shah and Jaishankar spoke in the House on Wednesday as the discussion related to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor ended.

Modi had on Wednesday noted that BJP president J P Nadda, the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, also spoke in detail on how Operation Sindoor met its objectives while prioritising national security.

His government had responded to the April 22 terror attack with full determination and resolve, he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiOperation Sindoor

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

