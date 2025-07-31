IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR till August 5

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has also forecast a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for July 31. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 26 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday lashed several parts of the national capital, offering some respite from the heat but leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Key stretches affected by the downpour included ITO area, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dhaula Kuan, Nehru Place, Kailash Colony Road, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory Despite the sultry weather, Delhi's air quality remains in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 56 at 8 am on July 31, down from a 24-hour average of 66 on July 30. ALSO READ: How extreme weather from climate change is spiking your grocery bills As per CPCB norms, AQI from 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’. Light rain likely till August 5, says IMD The IMD has forecast light rainfall for Delhi-NCR till August 5. In its bulletin, it also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the northeast region during the next seven days. Citizens have been advised to remain alert for worsening weather conditions, seek shelter indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared to relocate if needed.