WB govt drafts rules on women's safety ahead of RG Kar case 1st anniversary

According to the proposed rules, night shifts would not be mandatory for female employees of an entity, and an organisation has to ensure the safety of women even during their travel

The proposed rules also mandated the formation of an internal complaints committee at the workplace.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
In a bid to enhance the security of working women, especially those on night shifts, the West Bengal government has drafted a set of new rules, including the setting up of a mandatory complaint committee in an organisation and installation of CCTV cameras at workplaces, an official said on Thursday.

According to the proposed rules, night shifts would not be mandatory for female employees of an entity, and an organisation has to ensure the safety of women even during their travel to and from its offices at night.

The draft rules were introduced ahead of the completion of one year of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital.

"Altogether 22 issues have been identified in the draft rules. It has been stated that the night shift will be from 8 pm to 6 am, and at least 10 women, or one-third of the total shift workforce, whichever is higher, must be present together," the official told PTI.

It also proposed to make provisions for resting areas and canteens for female employees so that they don't need to leave the office premises, he said.

"CCTV cameras are to be installed at the entry and exit points of the office as well as in the corridors," he added.

The proposed rules also mandated the formation of an internal complaints committee at the workplace, which will enforce a "zero-tolerance policy in cases of sexual harassment", the official said.

The committee members will have to meet every three months to address such complaints.

"As per the draft, if they fail to do so, the company will be fined under labour laws, and in certain cases, their operational clearances may be revoked," he said.

The draft rules also stated that an organisation should ensure the "safety of women even during their commute to and from the office at night", he said.

"In this regard, the vehicles used by female employees for commuting must be brought under GPS tracking, and the presence of a trained female security personnel in those vehicles is mandated," the official said.

All those vehicles must be equipped with emergency alert systems, he said, adding that an ambulance should also be made available.

For workplace safety, emergency contact numbers must be prominently displayed in visible areas in offices.

"The authorities should also communicate their safety policy in the local language," he said.

The state has also sought suggestions from various sectors, such as information technology, health, transport, and also from the police for the safety of women working on night shifts, he said.

Since the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been emphasising ensuring the safety and security of women at workplaces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

