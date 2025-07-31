Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, the bill will be moved for passage.

The legislation will consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligations under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest.

The Lower House will also take up the 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' for further consideration. The bill was moved by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on December 17, 2024. The bill aims to enable reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa, according to the list of business in Lok Sabha.