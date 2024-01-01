Home / India News / PM Modi lauds Gujarat as it sets Guinness World Record for Surya Namaskar

PM Modi lauds Gujarat as it sets Guinness World Record for Surya Namaskar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Gujarat after the state made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously

Narendra Modi
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Gujarat after the state made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously.

PM Modi took to X and said that Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat.

"Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat - setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage," PM Modi said.

He further urged everyone to make Surya Namaskar a part of their daily routine.

"I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense," he added.

On the morning of January 1, 2024, over 4,000 participants across 108 locations and 51 different categories performed the iconic sun salutation yoga sequence, solidifying the state's commitment to wellness and cultural heritage.

The record-breaking event, held at the majestic Modhera Sun Temple, witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse groups, including families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and even senior citizens.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the celebrations from Modhera.

Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records said, "I was here to verify the record for the most people doing Surya Namaskar. This is a new title because no one had attempted to break this record before. After going through all the evidence and seeing them perform here in Modhera...They have successfully set a new Guinness World Record title for most people doing Surya Namaskar."

Gujarat Home Minister Sanghavi, brimming with pride, stated, "Today Gujarat has registered the first world record of the country and the world, where thousands of people have done yoga together at 108 places and in 51 variety of places.

Topics :Narendra ModiSurya NamaskaryogaGujarat governmentWorld Yoga Day

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

