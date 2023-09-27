Home / India News / PM Modi lauds women shooters for stellar performance at Asian Games

PM Modi lauds women shooters for stellar performance at Asian Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's women shooters for producing stellar performances at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

ANI
PM Modi congratulated the 25m Pistol women's team for winning gold and the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team for their silver medal win | Photo: BJP Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Women shooters secured two gold, two silver and one bronze for India on Wednesday.

PM Modi congratulated the 25m Pistol women's team for winning gold and the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team for their silver medal win.

"An exemplary Gold for India. Congratulations to the 25m Pistol Women Team, comprising @realmanubhaker, @SangwanRhythm and Esha Singh, for their spectacular victory! Their remarkable teamwork has yielded great results. Best wishes for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"Our dedicated and talented 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team has clinched a well-deserved Silver Medal in the Asian Games. They have demonstrated extraordinary talent. Congratulations to Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik," PM Modi wrote.

India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final while Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold medals in the women's 25 m pistol team event.

In the women's 50 m rifle 3P team shooting event, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samara secured a silver medal. Pistol Shooter Esha Singh claimed the silver medal 25 m women's pistol final while Ashi Chouksey got a bronze medal in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final.

Topics :Narendra ModiAsian GamesFemale athletes

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

