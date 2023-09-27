Home / India News / AI Express flight to Dubai diverted to Kannur due to fire warning light

AI Express flight to Dubai diverted to Kannur due to fire warning light

Air India Express said the warning light was a false alarm

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight from Karipur international airport here was diverted to Kannur on Wednesday around an hour after take-off following the pilot noticing a fire warning light in the aircraft's cargo hold, airport sources said.

The flight -- IX 345 -- with 176 people, including the crew, onboard landed safely at Kannur around 11 am and all the passengers are fine, the source said.

The aircraft had taken off from Karipur airport at 9.53 am and an hour into the flight, the pilot noticed the warning light and decided to divert to Kannur, it added.

Air India Express said the warning light was a false alarm.

"Following a false alarm, our Kozhikode-Dubai flight has been diverted to Kannur. An alternative flight is being arranged to continue the scheduled operations to Dubai from Kannur.

"Air India Express regrets the delay and inconvenience caused to guests and provided food and refreshments," an airline spokesperson said.

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah which is scheduled to land at Kannur soon, would be utilised to take the passengers to Dubai, the spokesperson added.

Topics :air india expressAir Indiaflight emergencyflight delayKannur International Airport

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

