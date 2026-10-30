Home / India News / PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹14,000 crore in Gujarat

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹14,000 crore in Gujarat

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi also hit back at the Opposition, accusing it of spreading rumours over fertiliser and LPG shortages during the Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a gathering during the inauguration of the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), at Bhildi, in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a gathering during the inauguration of the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), at Bhildi, in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Bhildi (Gujarat)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 1:38 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he would serve the people of India till his last breath, an assertion coming days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega".

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre at Bhildi in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, launching and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

"Jeevan ke antim kshan tak janta ki seva main hi juta rahunga (I will continue to serve the people until my last breath)," Modi said.

In an apparent jab at the Opposition, he said there are some people who get happiness when the country faces difficulty.

"They spread rumours after the Iran war that farmers would not get fertilisers, and people would not get LPG, as they wanted to defame Modi," the PM said.

Modi said his government has always prioritised the welfare of farmers and empowered them.

"Amid global uncertainties, fertiliser prices saw a huge jump, but our govt did not let the burden fall on farmers," he said, adding that the government has given Rs 4.5 lakh crore to small farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiGujaratmallikarjun kharge

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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