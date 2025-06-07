Home / India News / PM Modi lays down 5 priorities for building disaster-resilient infra

PM Modi lays down 5 priorities for building disaster-resilient infra

PM Modi said strengthening early-warning systems and coordination is another crucial aspect

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday outlined five key global priorities for him to build disaster-resilient infrastructure, including a skilled workforce, a global digital repository to document best practices and innovative financing.

In a video address to the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025, PM Modi said strengthening early-warning systems and coordination is another crucial aspect.

He noted that India has established a tsunami-warning system benefitting 29 countries and that it recognises the Small Island Developing States (SIDA) as large-ocean countries and the need for special attention to their vulnerabilities.

With the event being hosted in Europe for the first time, Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and extended his best wishes to him for the upcoming United Nations Oceans Conference.

In his remarks, he prime minister noted that the conference's theme is "Shaping a Resilient Future for Coastal Regions" and underscored the vulnerability of coastal regions and islands to natural disasters and climate change.

He cited recent disasters, including Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, Typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia, Hurricane Helene in the United States, Typhoon Usagi in the Philippines and Cyclone Chido in parts of Africa.

Modi emphasised that these disasters have caused significant damage to lives and property, reinforcing the need for resilient infrastructure and proactive disaster management.

Recalling India's past experiences with devastating disasters, including the super-cyclone of 1999 and the tsunami of 2004, he highlighted how the country adapted and rebuilt with resilience, constructing cyclone shelters across vulnerable areas and contributing to the establishment of the tsunami-warning system benefitting 29 nations.

Modi said disaster resilience requires innovative financing and called for the creation of actionable programmes to ensure that developing countries have access to the necessary funds.

He highlighted the necessity of strengthening early-warning systems and coordination, noting their critical role in facilitating timely decision making and effective last-mile communication.

The prime minister called for the construction of infrastructure that remains steadfast against time and tide, emphasising the need for resilience in development.

He called for global efforts to build a strong and disaster-resilient future for the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asaduddin Owaisi files police complaint over deepfake video promoting scam

Gurugram bomb attack case: NIA chargesheets Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

Technology must aid, not replace, human mind in judicial decision: CJI

Tejashwi Yadav escapes unhurt as truck rams into his convoy, 3 injured

Andhra increases maximum working hours from 9 to 10 to attract investments

Topics :Narendra ModiHurricanesDisaster

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story