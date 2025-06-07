Home / India News / Tejashwi Yadav escapes unhurt as truck rams into his convoy, 3 injured

Tejashwi Yadav escapes unhurt as truck rams into his convoy, 3 injured

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had stopped for tea on NH-22 while returning from Madhepura when the accident happened

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
The injured personnel were taken to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur and are currently under medical care (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped a major accident when a speeding truck collided with his convoy on National Highway-22 near Goraul in Vaishali district in the early hours of Saturday. The incident left three of his security personnel injured.
 
According to an Indian Express report, the incident occurred at around 1:30 am when Yadav was on his way back to Patna from a party function in Madhepura. The convoy had halted briefly for tea when a speeding truck rammed into the convoy vehicles parked ahead of Yadav’s car.
 
“We had stopped for tea during our return journey. Suddenly, a truck veered off and hit some of the vehicles in the convoy—just five feet away from where I was standing. Three of our security personnel were injured,” Yadav told Indian Express. He said the vehicle was intercepted at the toll plaza ahead and detained by the administration.
 
The injured personnel were taken to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur and are currently under medical care.

Police detain truck driver, begin probe

 
Vaishali Superintendent of Police Lalit Mohan Sharma confirmed that the truck driver and his helper have been arrested. 
 
“Our preliminary investigation shows the truck first hit a Bolero before ramming into the convoy. So far, no evidence of alcohol consumption has been found,” Sharma said.
 
Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
 

Topics :Tejashwi YadavrjdRashtriya Janata Dalroad accident

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

