Asaduddin Owaisi files police complaint over deepfake video promoting scam

According to the Hyderabad MP’s complaint, the video directed people to a fake website, putting them at risk of financial loss. "The video was created and uploaded along with malicious content to lure innocent people and to make false propaganda in my name," Owaisi stated in his police complaint.

An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to take down the video from all platforms, the officer added.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case after a deepfake video of AIMIM president and member of Parliamentsurfaced online, falsely linking him to an investment scheme.Owaisi, who has in recent days emerged as one of the most trenchant critics of Pakistan's terror activities in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks, had urged authorities to instruct social media platforms to remove the fake video, file a case, and trace those responsible.The AI-generated video used Owaisi’s face and voice, along with several other public figures, to mislead viewers into thinking he was endorsing a investment plan, police said on Saturday. The video falsely claimed that the scheme could yield returns of ₹53,000 per day.Police added that the video also included AI-generated visuals of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.Following Owaisi's complaint, the Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case on June 5 under relevant provisions of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior officer confirmed on Saturday.