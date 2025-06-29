Around 950 mn Indians beneficiaries of social security schemes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that today, around 950 million people in the country are benefitting from one or another social security scheme.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi said that until 2015, government schemes could reach even fewer than 250 million people.

According to the ILO report, India’s social security coverage stood at 64.3 per cent in 2025 , up sharply from just 19 per cent a decade ago. The report, released recently, assessed data from 32 central and state-level schemes. "Recently, an important report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) was released. The report states that more than 64 per cent of India's population is now receiving some form of social protection benefit," he said.

These included 24 pension schemes, two maternity benefit schemes, and two child benefit programmes. Prominent among them are the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Janani Suraksha Yojana, and PM POSHAN. PM remembers Emergency days During the programme, PM Modi played speeches of leading anti-Emergency politicians, including those of former prime ministers Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former deputy PM Jagjivan Ram. He said they should always be remembered as it inspires people to keep the Constitution strong. PM Modi said those who imposed the Emergency not only "murdered the Constitution" but also made judiciary their puppet.