Home / India News / Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra halted as a precaution following a cloudburst on the Yamunotri route, with rescue operations underway for missing workers

Char Dham Devasthanam
The Char Dham Yatra has also seen a string of helicopter incidents this year. (File photo)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been suspended for 24 hours as a precautionary measure in response to a heavy rain alert and adverse weather conditions.
 
Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI that instructions had been issued to halt pilgrims at key transit points including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar.
 
The decision follows a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot–Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which caused severe damage to an under-construction hotel site. As many as nine workers have been reported missing, according to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya.
 
Arya stated that the cloudburst occurred in the Baligarh area, severely impacting the Yamunotri route. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local police.
 

Government monitoring, safety measures in place

 
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed the incident and said the government is closely monitoring the situation. He added that necessary directions had been issued to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and residents in affected regions.
 

Road closures impact access to pilgrimage sites

 
Heavy rainfall on Saturday also disrupted road access across the state. In Chamoli, the Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. “Work is underway to open the road,” Chamoli Police posted on X. The highway is a vital link for pilgrims en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, making its clearance a priority for authorities.
 

Uttarakhand CM urges caution

 
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel over the next 24 hours, especially in hilly and vulnerable areas of the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for continued heavy rainfall in both mountainous and low-lying regions. 

Helicopter safety on Yatra route under scrutiny

 
The Char Dham Yatra has also seen a string of helicopter incidents this year, raising concerns about aviation safety on the route. The most recent tragedy occurred on June 15, when a chopper operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed near Guptkashi while returning from Kedarnath, killing all seven people on board. It marked the fifth helicopter incident on the pilgrimage route in 2025.  (With inputs from agencies)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tagore's handwritten letters fetch ₹5.9 crore at AstaGuru auction

3 killed, 50 injured in stampede during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

Mumbai mosques go digital with 'azan app' to overcome loudspeaker curbs

Nine labourers feared swept away following cloudburst in Uttarkashi

Rain, storms expected in Delhi as IMD warns of gusty winds, lightning

Topics :Char Dham YatraUttarakhandrainsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story