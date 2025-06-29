Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been suspended for 24 hours as a precautionary measure in response to a heavy rain alert and adverse weather conditions.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI that instructions had been issued to halt pilgrims at key transit points including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar.

The decision follows a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot–Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which caused severe damage to an under-construction hotel site. As many as nine workers have been reported missing, according to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya.

Arya stated that the cloudburst occurred in the Baligarh area, severely impacting the Yamunotri route. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local police.