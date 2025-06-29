Nine labourers feared swept away following cloudburst in Uttarkashi

Around nine road construction labourers are feared to have been swept away following a cloudburst along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district early Sunday, police said.

The labourers went missing following heavy rainfall and cloudburst near Silai Bend in Barkot area on way to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district, the Disaster Control Room here said.

Barkot police station SHO Deepak Kathait said information about a cloudburst on the Yamunotri highway was received around midnight.

A team rushed to the spot and found that labourers engaged in road construction work lived there by putting up tents.They are feared to have been swept away by heavy rain.