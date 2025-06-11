Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Social protection cover in India rises to over 64% in 2025, says ILO

Social protection cover in India rises to over 64% in 2025, says ILO

India's social security coverage reaches 64.3 per cent in 2025, up from 19 per cent in 2015, as verified by ILO using new national-level data pooling by the Centre

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Nearly two out of three people in India are now covered under at least one social security benefit—which roughly translates to 950 million individuals—the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.
 
According to the latest data from the ILOSTAT database, India’s social security coverage stood at 64.3 per cent in 2025, up from 19 per cent a decade ago.
 
“This is a commendable rise, indicating our commitment towards welfare-driven development and ensuring our various pro-people schemes reach the maximum number of people,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X.
 
In its assessment, the ILO included data from 32 Central and state schemes, of which 24 pertained to pension, two to maternity benefits, and two to child benefits, among others. These include schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, MGNREGA, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and PM POSHAN.
   
The ILO’s criteria for recognising a scheme as part of the social security net require it to be legislatively backed, cash-based, currently active, and supported by a verified three-year time series dataset. 

The rise in social protection coverage is expected to further strengthen India’s global engagements, particularly in finalising social security agreements (SSAs) with developed nations. It will also bolster India’s position in trade and labour mobility negotiations by showcasing a credible and robust social protection regime.
 
“These agreements will ensure the portability of social protection benefits for Indian professionals working overseas, while offering partner countries the transparency required for mutual recognition frameworks,” said a labour ministry statement on Wednesday.
 
In his bilateral meeting with ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo on the sidelines of the annual International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva on Tuesday, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya apprised the ILO of the national-level social protection data pooling exercise undertaken by the government, which made it possible for the ILO to access fresh data.
 
As part of this exercise, the Centre wrote to several major states—including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—in the first phase, requesting beneficiary data from various social security and welfare schemes being implemented at the state level.
 
“It is important to note that the present figure reflects only Phase I of the data pooling exercise. This phase focused on beneficiary data from Central sector schemes and women-centric schemes in eight selected states. With Phase II and further consolidation underway, it is expected that India’s total social protection coverage will soon surpass the 1 billion mark, pending verification of additional schemes by the ILO,” the labour ministry statement added.

Topics : Mansukh Mandaviya ILO welfare schemes social security

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

