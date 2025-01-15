PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Key events, traffic advisory, and route diversions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai today (Jan 15), where he will attend several high-profile events, including the inauguration of an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) temple in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar. In anticipation of the visit, Navi Mumbai Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement and avoid congestion in key areas.

Traffic restrictions and no-parking zones

The police have announced temporary road closures and designated certain areas as ‘no parking’ zones. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade, said, “On January 15, some roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles, and certain areas will be designated as ‘No Parking.’ Therefore, the traffic department has urged citizens to use alternative routes.”

Key roads affected by the restrictions include:

>Both lanes of the road from Ove Gaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle.

>The road from Gurudwara Chowk to J Kumar Circle via BD Somani School.

>The stretch between Gate No 1 and Gate No 2 of the Iskcon temple.

Only VIP vehicles, police cars, emergency service vehicles, and dignitaries attending the event will be allowed in restricted areas.

Route diversions for commuters

To minimise disruptions, the police have suggested alternative routes:

- Commuters from Prashant Corner to Ove Gaon Police Chowki or J Kumar Circle can turn right near Prashant Corner.

- Those traveling from Shilp Chowk to J Kumar Circle can turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk.

- Vehicles heading to J Kumar Circle from Central Park Metro Station can take a right from Gramvikas Bhavan.

- Routes from Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School and J Kumar Circle will also see adjustments.

- Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars, are exempt from all restrictions.

PM Modi’s Mumbai itinerary

In addition to inaugurating the Iskcon temple, the Prime Minister will commission three major naval warships — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. According to the PMO, this event emphasises the government’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s maritime defense. The Prime Minister is also expected to meet MLAs from the BJP-led Mahayuti government during his visit.

Meeting with Mahayuti MLAs

“PM Modi is coming to Mumbai [on January 15] and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate - and hence, our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting and we discussed our party’s organisation and decisions – we also discussed upcoming local bodies elections... The PM has continuously supported our government and that's the reason our government did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority,” said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

[With agency inputs]