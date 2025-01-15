Business Standard

Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of Modi's visit, view routes to avoid

Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of Modi's visit, view routes to avoid

Prior to PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Wednesday for the ISKCON Temple's inauguration, a Mumbai traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been put in place

Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of Modi's visit.(Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Today: Before PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Wednesday for the ISKCON Temple's inauguration, a traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been put in place. A number of traffic restrictions have been put in place in Kharghar by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police. These rules are there to maintain smooth traffic flow and control the anticipated large crowd at the event.
 
Ministers from the Central and State governments, along with dignitaries, political leaders, and a large gathering of the general public, are expected to attend the ISKCON Temple opening event. The event is scheduled to take place in Sector 23 at 5 PM.
 
 
Vehicles are not permitted to enter the area from Ove Gaon Police Station to J Kumar Circle and Green Heritage on each side of the road, as per the traffic warning. However, admission will be granted to VIP cars, police cars, emergency vehicles, government cars, and event attendees. 

Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of Modi's visit: Routes diverted

To reduce the obstacles in their path, the police have rerouted several routes for everyday commuters. The other routes available to commuters are:
 
-From Prashant Corner to Ove Gaon Police Chowki and from Ove Gaon Chowk to J Kumar Circle can turn right near Prashant Corner to go to their destination.

- From Shilp Chowk to J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon, Police Chowki can turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk.
 
- From Gramvikas Bhavan via Green Heritage Chowk can turn left and go towards J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki via BD Somani School.
 
-From J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki from Central Park Metro Station can take a right from Gram Vikas Bhavan.
 
- Vehicles from Ove Gaon Chowk to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle can proceed from Gurudwara to Gramvikas Bhavan and turn left.
 
- From Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle can turn right at Ove Gaon Chowk.
 
- From Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School and J Kumar Circle can turn right at Somani School.

Mumbai traffic advisory: No parking

The Navi Mumbai Police has also observed marked some areas as ‘no parking’ zones to keep checks and maintain traffic. These areas are:
 
- Gramvikas Bhavan to Green Heritage and Central Park metro station
 
- Both lanes from J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage
 
- Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk, to Gramvikas Bhavan, to Gurudwara, to Ove Gaon Chowk, and to Ove Gaon Police Chowki
 
- Ove Gaon Police Chowki to Ove Cricket Ground (Helipad), Corporate Central Park, Sector 29, to the event venue, to Bhagwati Green Cut, and to ISKCON Temple Gate Number 1.

PM Modi’s other events in Mumbai

According to the PMO, PM Modi will dedicate three frontline navy combatants; INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer to the country on their commissioning at the navy Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday in addition to launching the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defense manufacturing and maritime security. 
 
PM Modi will also meet with members of the BJP-led Mahayuti government.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated as per reports, "PM Modi is coming to Mumbai (on January 15) and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate - and hence, our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting and we discussed our party's organisation and decisions - we also discussed upcoming local bodies elections... The PM has continuously supported our govt and that's the reason our government did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority". 
 

Topics : Narendra Modi Mumbai traffic Mumbai

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

