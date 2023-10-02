PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday, saying his global impact motivates the entire humankind to live with unity and compassion.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion," he said on X.

He added, "May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

Born in 1869, Gandhi was India's foremost freedom fighter and recognised as the father of the nation for his role in the country's independence.

Modi also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations, he said.

"His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he said.