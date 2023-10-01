Kerala CM to inaugurate seven 'mega projects' at CIAL on October 2

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate seven "mega projects" at the international airport here on Monday, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said.

The airport authority said the chief minister will inaugurate the operation of the Import Cargo Terminal, DigiYatra software and Airport Emergency Services at CIAL.

He will also launch the projects for the first phase of the expansion of Terminal 3, the '0484' luxury aero lounge, an intrusion detection system at the airport and the Golf Resorts.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the aero lounge will consist of 42 luxury guest rooms, a restaurant, mini conference hall, board room, gym, spa among other facilities.

"Once fully operational, with a massive area of 50,000 sq. ft., it will become the biggest lounge facility in the country," Vijayan said.

He said the Airport Fire and Rescue force is being upgraded to Airport Emergency Services with the inclusion of two Austrian-made fire engines and other advanced vehicles among other safety measures.

CIAL said the Import Cargo Terminal will increase the annual capacity of cargo handling to two lakh metric tonne.

"The DigiYatra is a software developed by the IT wing of the CIAL itself and aims to smoothen the services at the entry gates of the airport," CIAL said in a release.

The chief minister will inaugurate the works to install a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System along the 12-km-long compound wall.

The airport authority said the resort project, including water-front cottages, aims to promote Golf Tourism and the sports centre at the CIAL Golf course.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, MLAs, MPs and others are expected to participate in the event. PTI RRT.