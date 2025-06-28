Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao, hails his leadership and legacy

PM Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao, hails his leadership and legacy

Rao's 1991-96 tenure marked a turning point as he tackled a balance of payments crisis by ending state controls and opening India's economy to private players, reshaping its growth path

Modi, Narendra Modi
His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired, PM Modi said on X (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying India is grateful to him for his "effective leadership" during a crucial phase of its development trajectory.

His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired, PM Modi said on X.

Rao's premiership during 1991-96 is considered the most defining period in the country's economic journey as, with India facing a serious balance of payment crisis, he unshackled the state control on economy and opened it to private players. This paved the way for a long era of growth better than what was seen in the past.

He was given the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously by the Modi government last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Act of 'revenge': Three nabbed for 'poisoning' tigress, 4 cubs in Karnataka

Centre to hold meeting of state, UT cooperation ministers on June 30

Heavy rainfall blocks national highway in several places in Uttarakhand

Elderly Ludhiana couple dies by suicide after alleged harassment over EMIs

'What can be done if a friend rapes friend?' TMC leader on Kolkata gangrape

Topics :Narendra Modiindian prime ministersPV Narasimha RaoP V Narasimha Rao

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story