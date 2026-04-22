PM Modi pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims on first anniversary

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror and the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.

The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.

"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last year, and said India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it. In a message posted on X, the home minister said,"The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian". "Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it," he said.