Foreign-hallmarked gold found in I-T raids on TMC MLA aide; DRI may probe

During the raids, officials revisited premises connected to Miraj D Shah, a key associate, where an earlier search had already led to the seizure of jewellery and gold bars. After overcoming legal hurdles, including a writ petition filed by Shah in the Calcutta High Court, the department gained access to the seized gold bullion stored in a strong room.

The April 17 operations had already resulted in the seizure of diamond jewellery, gold, and bullion valued at approximately Rs 1.75 crore, plus Rs 6 lakh in cash from a business entity where the MLA is a partner. Preliminary findings pointed to major discrepancies between the assets declared in Kumar’s election affidavit and those recovered during the searches. Several valuables, including diamond jewellery and bullion, were not reflected at all in the affidavit, while significant differences were noted in the quantity of gold.

Clarifications have also been sought regarding the income declared in the returns of the MLA’s spouse, which does not appear commensurate with the reduction in liabilities shown in earlier disclosures, as well as the overall increase in assets since the previous election filing.

The I-T Department has issued notices seeking detailed explanations on the ownership and source of the seized assets. A comprehensive report on the findings has already been shared with the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. The role of certain associates, including Shah, in facilitating cash transactions and investments is also under scrutiny, said sources.