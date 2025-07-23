PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to noted freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary, recalling their role in India's Independence.

"Remembering Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering leader who played a vital role in kindling the spirit of India's freedom movement with unwavering conviction," Modi said on X.

Tilak's efforts to popularise the nationalist movement had earned him the title Lokmanya (the leader of people). A scholar, his slogan "Swaraj (independence) is my birthright and I will have it" struck a chord with the masses.

Modi added, "He was also an outstanding thinker who believed in the power of knowledge and serving others." Paying tributes to Azad, a revolutionary freedom fighter, Modi said he epitomised unparalleled valour and grit.