PM Modi pens down Garba song 'Maadi', Meet brothers excited to compose it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned down a Garba song, titled 'Maadi', composed by Meet brothers, Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh. According to them, it is like a blessing of Goddess Durga during Navaratri that they got this opportunity.

On the Garba song 'Maadi' penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Meet Brothers said, "This song was like a gift for us from the goddess. We got 48 hours to compose this and we made this song. We really want to meet him and hope we will meet soon. We never thought that we would get this song. We are thankful to our team for helping us in composing this song."

They said, "He needed a composer to instantly compose the song in 48 hours and contacted three or four composers and finally he liked our songs. While choosing the composer, he didn't think of Sikh or Punjabi and treated a musician like a musician."

While praising PM Modi, they said, "He is among the world's number 1 personalities and he is our favourite. While working with him, it felt like we were working with a professional. We are lucky to have got this opportunity and see a new side of him. He is attached to Indian culture and tradition."

PM Modi also thanked Meet brothers. He took to X and wrote, "As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros , Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba."

A music video based on a Garba song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released on Saturday.The 190-second song released today was penned by the prime minister years ago, PM Modi wrote on his X timeline.

Titled 'Garbo,' the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The PM also shared that he has managed to write a new Garba over the last few days, which he will share during this Navratri, that begins tomorrow. "It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," PM Modi tweeted on X.In his response to Bhanushali's tweet, the Prime Minister thanked Bhanushali, Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the "lovely rendition" of the Garba he had "penned years ago."Bhanushali in her tweet said composer Tanishk Bagchi and she loved the Garba penned by the prime minister and they "wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour."

They also thanked the music label for helping them "bring this song and video to life." The 'Garbo' song garnered over 240,000 views in just 3 hours after it was posted on the YouTube channel of the music label.

Navratri is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India. Gujarat, however, is the only state that erupts into a nine-night dance festival, perhaps the longest in the world. For nine consecutive nights, people across villages and cities of the state gather in open spaces to celebrate.Stories of relationships between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, and their emotions, also often make their way into the ras garba music.