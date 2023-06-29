Home / India News / PM Modi pitches India to investors in meeting with Goldman Sachs board

PM Modi pitches India to investors in meeting with Goldman Sachs board

The 12-member Goldman board is visiting India for its first meeting in the South Asia nation in more than a decade

Bloomberg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
By Rakesh Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met board members and key leadership of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in New Delhi and highlighted the opportunities India offers for global firms.
 
“Highlighted India’s vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment,” Modi said in a Twitter post after the meeting Wednesday evening. “Also spoke of how India offers several opportunities for global firms.”
Modi last week met top business leaders including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in the US to attract investments to spur growth in the world’s fifth largest economy. Several deals were announced during his visit, including Micron Technology Inc. investment of over $800 million toward a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and testing facility in India.

The 12-member Goldman board is visiting India for its first meeting in the South Asia nation in more than a decade. Goldman, which opened its first India office in Bengaluru in 2004, has deployed over $7 billion in capital since 2006, according to its website.

Topics :Narendra ModiGoldman SachsInvestorsInvestmentNew Delhi

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

