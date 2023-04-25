PM Modi, Punjab governor, CM and others condole Parkash Singh's demise

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a host of leaders condoled the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday.

Badal, a five-time former chief minister of Punjab, died at a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 95.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the demise of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.

Badal worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times, the prime minister said.

He further added, "Parkash Singh Badal's passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him."

"I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," PM Modi added.

Governor Purohit expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Badal, whom he described as a towering figure in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction.

"Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people," Purohit said.

He said Badal's contribution to the growth and development of Punjab is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Badal's vision and leadership have helped shape the course of Punjab's history, and his presence will be sorely missed by all those who knew him and worked alongside him, the governor said.

"I offer my deepest condolences to Badal's family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," he said in a condolence message.

Expressing his condolences, the chief minister said may the Almighty give the family strength to bear the tragic loss.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the demise of Badal. In a tweet in Hindi, he expressed his condolences and said, "May God grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to his bereaved supporters and family members to bear this immense loss."



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda said Badal was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense and will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Former CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal Ji. He was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense & will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters.

Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed profound grief at Badal's demise.

In his condolence message to Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh said he shared the family's grief over this irreparable loss.

Amarinder Singh said it was not only a loss to the family but to the entire state and the country as a whole.

He said Badal was a towering leader who commanded respect across states and party lines. His absence will be felt for a long time and the void created will be difficult to fill, he said.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted, "Saddened to hear about passing away of Akali Dal stalwart Prakash Singh Badal ji. My heartfelt condolences to @officeofssbadal @HarsimratBadal_ May the departed soul rest in peace. His void will be difficult to fill in Punjab politics.