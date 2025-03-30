Rapper Hanumankind gets a mention in PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Here's why

Rapper Hanumankind, who shot to fame last year with 'Big Dawgs,' got a shoutout from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest 'Mann ki Baat' episode. PM Modi mentioned Hanumankind's new song which features India's traditional martial arts.

"Our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. The new song of the renowned rapper Hanumankind, 'Run It Up,' is becoming quite famous these days. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it," PM Modi said during the 120th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Who is Hanumankind?

Sooraj Cherukat, who goes by his stage name Hanumankind, is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor hailing from Kerala. Born in 1992 in Malappuram, he spent his formative years across various countries, including Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Egypt, Qatar, Italy, and the United States, owing to his father's occupation.

Cherukat attended Houston Community College before returning to India in 2012 to pursue a degree in business administration at PSG College in Coimbatore.

Cherukat adopted the moniker Hanumankind, a fusion of the Hindu deity Hanuman and mankind. He commenced his professional music career in 2019 with the release of his debut EP, 'Kalari,' and performances at events like NH7 Weekender.

In 2024, Hanumankind achieved international acclaim with his single 'Big Dawgs,' produced by Kalmi. The music video, set in his hometown of Malappuram, featured the traditional 'well of death' carnival, blending local culture with contemporary hip-hop aesthetics. The track debuted at number 57 on the US Billboard Hot 100, amassed over 400 million streams on Spotify, and over 220 million views on YouTube.

His latest single, 'Run It Up,' was released on March 7. The video, again produced by Kalmi, has garnered over 27 million views so far. The video was even featured by the Ministry of Culture for showcasing India' martial arts.

"From the grace of #Kalaripayattu to the raw energy of #Gatka, Hanumankind's latest release, #RunItUp is a chest-thumping tribute to Indian martial arts forms like no other (sic)," the ministry said in a post on X.

When PM Modi hugged Hanumankind

During his visit to the US in September 2024, PM Modi attended a community outreach event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. He was joined on the stage by Hanumankind, who performed a toned down version of 'Big Dawgs' to suit the family-friendly atmosphere.

PM Modi praised the rapper's work and shook his hands. "Jai Hanuman," PM Modi said as he hugged the rapper.