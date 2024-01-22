Home / India News / PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple

He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.

The prime minister landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and will head to the helipad from there.

Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the pran pratishtha ceremony.

The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple.

