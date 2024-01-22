Yogi, RSS chief arrive at Ram mandir, AI-based security in Ayodhya: Updates

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is happening in Ayodhya: Top updates 1)Invitees have begun arriving at the venue, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present at the site to take stock of the preparations and greet the guests. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhgawat, superstar Amitabh Bachchan have also arrived at the venue.
READ: Pran pratishtha at Ram mandir: When and where to watch live telecast
2)The ceremony, set to be celebrated with much pomp and show, will be held under the surveillance of 10,000 CCTV cameras and anti-drone systems in Ayodhya. Special security arrangements using artificial intelligence are in place to ensure the management and peaceful conduct of the ceremony, which will be attended by 8,000 invitees, including billionaire industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, and prominent public figures such as Sachin Tendulkar among others. Notably, 100 delegates from 54 nations have also been extended the invite.
READ: Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today