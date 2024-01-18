PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book dedicated to Ram mandir

Ayodhya Ram mandir updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.

"Today, I got the opportunity to attend another event organised by Shri Ram andir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Today, six commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released. I want to congratulate the people of the country and all Ram Bhakts across the world," PM Modi said.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram in various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the United Nations.

The design of the stamps encompasses essential elements related to Ram mandir, showcasing the temple itself, the revered chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and the sculptures in and around the temple.

The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative. The stamps include depictions of the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri.