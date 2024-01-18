Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares

With the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir just a few days away, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to offer helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts by the end of this month, news agency ANI reported, citing a senior official.

"To facilitate the pilgrimage for Ram devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya Dham by helicopter, the Yogi government is introducing helicopter services from six districts in the state," reported ANI, quoting an official statement from the chief minister's office (CMO).

The Tourism Department will oversee this initiative, and interested devotees seeking an aerial view must make bookings for the service.





According to the release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow.

The initiative is set to introduce an aerial darshan of Ayodhya city and the Ram temple for devotees. This aerial tour will cover prominent tourist destinations, including Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat.

Services are set to commence from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra. The helicopter ride can accommodate up to five devotees, with a weight limit of 400 kg, and devotees are allowed to carry a maximum of five kg of luggage.

Let's look at how much helicopter rides will cost.

For 15 minutes:

The aerial tour, which includes the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat, costs Rs 3,539 per person. The helicopters will take off from a helipad at the Tourism Guest House on the banks of the Saryu River.

For 40 minutes:

The helicopter service from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, which covers 126 kilometres in 40 minutes, costs Rs 11,327 per passenger.

For 45, 50, and 55 minutes:

Devotees can take helicopter services from Namo Ghat in Varanasi, covering a distance of 160 kms in 55 minutes for a set cost of Rs 14,159 per person.

Services are available from Ramabai in Lucknow, covering 132 km in 45 minutes at the same fare.

Helicopter flights are available from the helipad near the Tourism Guest House in Prayagraj, covering 157 km in 50 minutes at a fee of Rs 14,159 per devotee.

The government release also mentioned that established fares for helicopter services apply for one-way travel, and devotees heading to Ayodhya Dham must pay the revised fare.

The schedule of helicopter flights to Ayodhya Dham will be adapted according to the number of devotees, ensuring a daily service from each departure point.