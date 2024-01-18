Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow

helicopter

Photo: Pexels

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir just a few days away, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to offer helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts by the end of this month, news agency ANI reported, citing a senior official.

"To facilitate the pilgrimage for Ram devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya Dham by helicopter, the Yogi government is introducing helicopter services from six districts in the state," reported ANI, quoting an official statement from the chief minister's office (CMO).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Tourism Department will oversee this initiative, and interested devotees seeking an aerial view must make bookings for the service.

According to the release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram mandir: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

The initiative is set to introduce an aerial darshan of Ayodhya city and the Ram temple for devotees. This aerial tour will cover prominent tourist destinations, including Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat.

Services are set to commence from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra. The helicopter ride can accommodate up to five devotees, with a weight limit of 400 kg, and devotees are allowed to carry a maximum of five kg of luggage.

Let's look at how much helicopter rides will cost.

For 15 minutes:

The aerial tour, which includes the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat, costs Rs 3,539 per person. The helicopters will take off from a helipad at the Tourism Guest House on the banks of the Saryu River.

For 40 minutes:

The helicopter service from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, which covers 126 kilometres in 40 minutes, costs Rs 11,327 per passenger.

For 45, 50, and 55 minutes:

Devotees can take helicopter services from Namo Ghat in Varanasi, covering a distance of 160 kms in 55 minutes for a set cost of Rs 14,159 per person.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Supreme Court reserves order on environmental release of GM mustard

India registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decline to 2,439

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

Republic Day Parade 2024: How to book tickets online, offline and much more

Study permits to Indians in Canada plummet 86% after Nijjar killing row


Services are available from Ramabai in Lucknow, covering 132 km in 45 minutes at the same fare.

Helicopter flights are available from the helipad near the Tourism Guest House in Prayagraj, covering 157 km in 50 minutes at a fee of Rs 14,159 per devotee.

Devotees can also use helicopters from Namo Ghat in Varanasi to traverse a distance of 160 km in 55 minutes for a set cost of Rs 14,159 per devotee.

The government release also mentioned that established fares for helicopter services apply for one-way travel, and devotees heading to Ayodhya Dham must pay the revised fare.

The schedule of helicopter flights to Ayodhya Dham will be adapted according to the number of devotees, ensuring a daily service from each departure point.

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Helicopter Helicopters BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon