PM Modi set to receive many 'rare' honours during his 3-nation tour

On his three-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to receive many 'rare' honours which make the trip even more special.

Currently, PM Modi is in Japan's Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. And surprisingly, India is getting back-to-back invitations for the G7 summits.

After Japan, PM Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea, which is his first tour, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

Today, the PM of Papua New Guinea will come to receive PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the country.

Normally, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome for any leader coming after sunset. But the nation is set to make a special exception for PM Modi, and a fully studded ceremonial welcome will be given to him.

During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

FIPIC had been launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

Apart from the FIPIC engagements, PM Modi will also have bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community at a special event in Sydney along with the Australian PM.

The Harris Park area in Parramatta will be also known as 'Little India'. This will be also announced during PM's community event.

According to the Australian government website, Harris Park is home to a large Indian community and is well established as a unique destination for Indian cuisine, Indian owned and operated small to medium businesses. As a result, the area is informally referred to as 'Little India'.