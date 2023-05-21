Home / India News / Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

The Khelo India University Games, which are scheduled to begin later this month, will be used as an opportunity to brand UP Tourism

IANS Lucknow
Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Khelo India University Games, which are scheduled to begin later this month, will be used as an opportunity to brand UP Tourism.

The Games are being organised across four cities in Uttar Pradesh and players will be taken to important tourist sites in these cities, including the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and Mahatma Buddha's Mahaparinirvan site in Kushinagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Games should reflect the changing face of the state, its heritage, art and culture and its major tourist spots, said a government spokesman.

He said the Games should not be limited to just hosting the events but also showcasing the state.

Additional chief secretary, sports, Navneet Sehgal said that Gorakhpur will be hosting the rowing event from May 27 to 31.

Under this, 30 events will take place in which 471 athletes from 24 universities will be participating. These athletes will be taken to Gorakhnath temple and Kushinagar for a visit during their stay. The tour will be organised by the tourism department.

Meanwhile, a 21 km half marathon will be organised in Lucknow on Sunday to create awareness on Khelo India University Games.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP'

Budget Session for UP to begin today, MoS Finance to table Budget on Feb 22

Once infamous for riots, Uttar Pradesh is now a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Water samples near ethanol plant in Ferozepur unfit for drinking: CPCB

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Lula da Silva

Noida emerges as hub of hawala deals in the guise of CSR in last few months

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

Heatwave in 18 UP districts till Monday, warning issued: IMD official

Topics :Khelo India GamesUttar PradeshUP tourism

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story