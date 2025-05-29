PM virtually inaugurates key projects, lays foundation stones in Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation and inaugurated several key development projects across Sikkim on Thursday. The Prime Minister had to cancel his scheduled visit to Sikkim for the inauguration of these projects due to inclement weather conditions.

The projects include the new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth over ₹750 crore. Additionally, the PM inaugurated the Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District, which promises to improve connectivity and boost tourism in the area.

Speaking on the importance of building tourist spots across the country, PM said, “During the NITI Aayog Governing Council's meeting in Delhi, I said that every state should develop such tourist destinations that can establish themselves internationally.”

Modi further said that the time has come for Sikkim to become a global tourist destination. He highlighted the state’s vast potential for adventure and sports tourism.

“Our dream is to make Sikkim a hub of conferences, wellness, and concert tourism. I want the world's biggest artists to perform in the valleys of Gangtok. We conducted G20 meetings in Sikkim so the world could understand the state's potential. I am glad that the NDA government in Sikkim is making this vision a reality,” Modi said.

PM further said that the goal of Viksit Bharat can be achieved through four strong pillars, which include the poor, farmers, women, and the youth. He also lauded the farmers of Sikkim.

“Sikkim is at the forefront of the new trend of agriculture towards which the country is moving today... To promote Sikkim's Organic Basket, the Central Government is constructing the country's first Organic Fishery Cluster in Sikkim... This will generate new opportunities for the youth of Sikkim,” PM said.

During the virtual event, PM Modi also unveiled the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola, Gangtok.

PM's West Bengal visit

PM Modi will visit West Bengal today around 2.15 pm to lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

With an investment of over ₹1,010 crore, the project aims to deliver piped natural gas to 2.5 lakh households, set up 19 CNG stations, and supply clean fuel to businesses—boosting both the environment and employment in the region.

PM's Bihar visit

Later in the evening, at around 5.45 pm, the PM will be in Bihar to inaugurate the new terminal at Patna airport, built at a cost of ₹1,200 crore and designed to handle one crore passengers annually.

He will also lay the foundation for the new civil enclave at Bihta airport, a ₹1,410 crore project near institutions like IIT Patna and a planned NIT campus, supporting the area’s growth as an education hub.

PM's Uttar Pradesh visit

On Friday at 2.45 pm, Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate several projects. In Kanpur, he will inaugurate and launch projects worth around ₹20,900 crore.

Highlights include the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro stretch, part of a ₹2,120 crore metro expansion with 14 new stations, including five underground, connecting key areas of the city, among other projects in the state.