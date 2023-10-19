Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President Abbas over deaths at Gaza hospital

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President Abbas over deaths at Gaza hospital

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in an explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he said

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In a phone conversation, Modi, at the same time, shared with Abbas India's "deep concern" over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.

The prime minister told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza," Modi said on 'X'.

"We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region," he said.

"Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," the prime minister added.

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in an explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said on 'X' on Tuesday.

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he said.

Also Read

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel strikes downtown Gaza City, mobilises 300,000 reservists amid war

Palestinian medics struggle to save lives as Israel continues bombardment

US envoy Garcetti travels in Delhi Metro, interacts with passenger

Indian cricket team in great form during World Cup, says PM Modi

418 feet national flag, India's tallest, installed at Attari-Wagah border

Southwest monsoon withdraws from India, winter rains likely in 3 days: IMD

ED power to issue summons under Section 50 PMLA does not include arrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIsrael-PalestineGaza border clash

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story