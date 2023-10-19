Home / India News / Indian cricket team in great form during World Cup, says PM Modi

Indian cricket team in great form during World Cup, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup as it comprehensively defeated Bangladesh to maintain its winning run

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India cricket team. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
"Yet another exceptional game! Proud of our cricket team on the impressive win against Bangladesh. Our team is in great form during the World Cup. Best wishes for the next match," he said on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2023

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure its fourth successive victory.

Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

