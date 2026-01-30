Associate Sponsors

PM Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president on deepening bilateral ties

This was the first time the two leaders spoke since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, with both leaders agreeing to deepen and expand the bilateral partnership between the two countries.
 
"Spoke with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," PM Modi said in a post on X. 
 
This was the first time the two leaders have spoken since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States. Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor,  to face trial in New York.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:46 PM IST

