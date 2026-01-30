Skymet says El Nino might strengthen in middle of Indian monsoon this year

Most climate models predict a return of El Niño in the second half of 2026, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Friday.

The phenomenon, which causes unusual warming of surface waters, will pick-up strength in the middle of the Indian monsoon season and peak during the Northern Hemisphere winter, the company said.

“Such a development heightens the risk of weather variability, more severely over South Asia, suppressing monsoon rainfall over India,” said Jatin Singh, Skymet’s Founder and Chairman, in a note released Friday.

Singh said El Niño significantly disrupts global weather by shifting rainfall patterns, causing droughts in vulnerable regions such as Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

He said that the APEC Climate Centre (APCC) — the apex body for climate prediction in the Asia-Pacific region — has expressed fears that drought-bearing El Niño weather is likely to emerge towards July this year. This will affect the quantum of rainfall the country receives between June and September. As per Skymet, an evolving El Niño had earlier corrupted the Indian monsoon in 2014 and 2018. The 2014 season ended in a drought, while 2018 escaped with a thin margin. In 2023, El Niño broke out in June and persisted for an extended period of eleven months, impacting the Indian monsoon.