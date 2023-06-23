PM Modi's joint address to US Congress: Here are key highlights, takeaways



PM Modi highlighted the commitment to deepen the friendship between India and the United States, emphasising that a lot has changed since his previous visit but the dedication has remained the same. United States Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Capitol Hill where he delivered his address to the joint session of the US Congress.



“There have been many advances in AI - Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI - America, and India,” he said. The PM referred to the trusted partnership between India and the US as a guiding light in this new dawn that focused on the importance of demonstrating that democracies matter and deliver.



On democracy and shared values PM Modi received 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses on his address and here are the highlights of his speech.



He paid tribute to both Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, stating, “We remember many others who worked for liberty, equality, and justice.” PM Modi spoke about the two democracies and playfully mentioned the “samosa caucus,” referring to Vice-President Kamala Harris and other senators of Indian origin in the US senate. He stated, “The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people... There are millions here who have roots in India, some of them sit proudly in this chamber and there is one behind me”



The Prime Minister spoke about India's rich diversity being acknowledged as a natural way of life that the world is increasingly interested in exploring. Adding that despite diverse languages, parties, and dialects, India speaks in one voice when it comes to its nation. “Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. Democracy is a spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is an idea that welcomes debate and discourse. Democracy is culture that gives wings to thought and expression,” he said.



Moreover, India's vision extends beyond development that benefits women to women-led development, where women lead the journey of progress. He also highlighted India's economic growth, from being the 10th largest economy to now the fifth largest, with expectations of becoming the third-largest soon.

Climate change, development, and India’s vision

On climate change, PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment to democracy, inclusion, and sustainability, with responsible growth respecting the environment.



“Our mission is pro-planet progress, pro-planet prosperity, pro-planet people. We live by the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. The same spirit is also seen in the theme when we chair the G20 Summit, One Earth, One Family, One Future. Last week, all nations joined our proposal at the UN, to build a memorial wall to honour the peacekeepers. This year the whole world is celebrating the International Year of Millets, to promote sustainable agriculture” he said. India became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment and the nation’s renewables account for over 40 per cent of our energy sources, which is nine years ahead of the target of 2030.

US and India synchronicity

The Prime Minister in his address, stressed on the partnerships and synchronicity of the economies of India and the US.



He added that he agreed with President Biden that this was a defining partnership of this century as it “served a larger purpose.” The countries are now defense partners which adds to the “limitless” opportunities for synergies between the two nations. “When an American phone maker invests in India, it creates an entire ecosystem of jobs and opportunities, in both countries. When India and the US work together on semiconductors and critical minerals, it helps the world in making supply chains more diverse, resilient and reliable,” he stated.

Call for diplomacy and dialogue on Ukraine conflict

PM Modi expressed his concern over the Ukraine conflict and its severe consequences, considering it a return of war to Europe. He added that global order was based on respecting the United Nations charter through the peaceful resolution of disputes and maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Global challenges of terrorism, Indo-pacific security, and the United Nations “As I have said before and directly, this is not an era of war. This is an era of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.



He stated, “We must revive multilateralism and reform multilateral institutions with better resources and representation that applies to all our global institutions of governance, especially the UN. When the world has changed, our institutions too must change or risk getting replaced by a world of rivalries without rules. In working for a new world order based on international law, our two countries will be at the forefront as partners.” The Prime Minister brought attention to the 9/11 attacks in the US and 26/11 in Mumbai, stating that even after two decades, radical terrorism was still a danger worldwide.