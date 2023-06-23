Home / India News / Indian Railways, USAID collaborate on clean and efficient energy solutions

Indian Railways, USAID collaborate on clean and efficient energy solutions

The partnership aims to reduce the carbon footprint of Indian Railways and work towards achieving the goal of net zero carbon emission by 2030

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PIB

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) to collaborate on clean energy and energy efficiency solutions. This partnership aims to reduce the carbon footprint of Indian Railways (IR) and work towards achieving the goal of net zero carbon emission by 2030.
The MoU, signed on June 14, entails technical assistance and support from USAID/India to Indian Railways. The areas of collaboration covered in the MoU include long-term energy planning, development of an energy efficiency policy and action plan for IR buildings, clean energy procurement, addressing regulatory and implementation barriers, bid design and management support for renewable energy procurement, promotion of e-mobility, and organising events, conferences, capacity-building programs, and study tours.

USAID is a US government agency that focuses on international development and supports economic growth, agriculture, clean energy, climate change, health, democracy, and humanitarian assistance.
Through this partnership, Indian Railways will receive technical support and expertise to implement clean energy and energy efficiency solutions. This can contribute significantly towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly railway system. 

Also Read

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

Excessive methane emitted from mega wildfires fuels vicious cycle: Study

Uncounted costs of energy transitions to reduce carbon emissions

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Screen inmates' mental health to prevent in-prison suicides: NHRC

Indian astronauts may be headed to ISS in 2024 under India-US joint mission

'Atmanirbhar Bharat not possible if socioeconomic disparities don't end'

Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about hijacking over phone

Titan sub's implosion draws attention to deep-sea expeditions regulations

Topics :Indian RailwaysIndian Railwayclean energyBS Web Reportsrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story