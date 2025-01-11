Business Standard

BJP holds CEC meet to finalise candidates for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls

According to sources, the meeting primarily focused on the remaining seats in Delhi, where discussions were held to finalise the candidates for those constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) held a crucial meeting to finalise the remaining candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on February 5.

The meeting, which took place at the BJP headquarters, saw the participation of key leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with several prominent Delhi BJP leaders.

According to sources, the meeting primarily focused on the remaining seats in Delhi, where discussions were held to finalise the candidates for those constituencies.

Sources suggest that the BJP is likely to release the final list of candidates for these constituencies in Delhi on Saturday. However, discussions are still ongoing for 8-12 constituencies, and a core group meeting of the BJP will be held tomorrow to finalise those. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will lead this core group meeting.

 

On January 4, the BJP had already released its first list of 29 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Notably, the party fielded former MP Pravesh Verma to contest against former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, while former MP Ramesh Bidhuri was selected to contest from Kalkaji, where Dellhi CM and AAP candidate Atishi is also in the race.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi BJP President Virenderaa Sachdeva, Organization Secretary Pawan Rana, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and other core group members. It is expected that the remaining candidates' names will be announced in the coming days.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

