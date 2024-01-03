Home / India News / PM Modi to attend women empowerment programme in Kerala's Thrissur

PM Modi to attend women empowerment programme in Kerala's Thrissur

Later, he will address a gathering of two hundred thousand women at the expansive Thekkinkadu maidan

The BJP state leadership recently said that a cross-section of women from Kerala would assemble in Thrissur as part of the programme.
Press Trust of India Thrissur (Ker)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the central Kerala city of Thrissur on Wednesday to participate in a mass convention organised by the BJP's state unit, focusing on women's empowerment.

Modi, who will travel from Lakshadweep to Kochi in the afternoon, is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in the city, known as the cultural capital of Kerala.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Later, he will address a gathering of two hundred thousand women at the expansive Thekkinkadu maidan.

The event, titled 'Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam' (Empowered Women with Modi), is intended to commend Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament, according to party leaders.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, artists, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers, as well as social and cultural activists, are expected to participate in the convention.

The BJP state leadership recently said that a cross-section of women from Kerala would assemble in Thrissur as part of the programme.

Notable figures such as actress-danseuse Shobhana, cricketer Minnu Mani, entrepreneur Beena Kannan, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Mariyakutty, an elderly woman who raised her voice against corruption and red-tapism, are among those expected to attend the event.

While the programme is designed as a mass meeting of women, it is widely perceived as the official launch of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming general elections, as the party seeks to make political inroads into Kerala, currently dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

Also Read

NISAR: NASA-ISRO observing satellite that can track entire earth in 12 days

Women's empowerment fuels growth, need to create level-playing field: PM

As years go by, the plot weakens for Indian women-centric cinema

PM Modi to address 104th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

India's space industry expected to grow from $8 bn in coming years: PM Modi

BJP alleges 'hidden motive' as CM Kejriwal skips ED's third summon

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of mandatory linkages to Aadhar-based payments

Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

Parl delegation led by RS Dy chairman departs for Uganda to attend CSPOC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiKeralawomen empowerment

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story