PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak national award in Pune in Aug

The organisers said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited to the award ceremony as the chief guest

Press Trust of India Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens, organisers said on Monday.

"The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak," Trust president Deepak Tilak said in a release.

It said India climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"PM Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him for this award," the release said.

The organisers said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited to the award ceremony as the chief guest.

Other invitees include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

