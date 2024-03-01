PM Modi to begin tour to Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar today. Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar beginning today, according to an official statement. He will launch several developmental projects in the three states.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, at 11 am to launch multiple developmental projects totalling Rs 35,700 crore and participate in a public event.

PM Modi will arrive in Arambagh, in Bengal's Hooghly district, at 3 pm to lay the foundation stone for many development projects costing more than Rs 7,200 crore. The following day, he will arrive in Krishnagar, Bengal's Nadia district, to launch projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

On March 2, PM Modi will land in Bihar's Aurangabad and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 21,400 crore at 2.30 pm. Then, at 5:15 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Bihar's Begusarai and participate in a public programme, as well as launch several oil and gas sector projects worth nearly Rs 1.48 trillion across the country. Many other projects worth more than Rs 13,400 crore will also be launched in Bihar.

According to an official statement by the PMO, the Prime Minister will launch a number of development projects in Jharkhand in the rail, power, coal, and fertiliser sectors. In Bengal's Arambagh, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various developmental projects to the nation, including rail, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supplies, and wastewater treatment.

In Krishnanagar, he will lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the power, rail, and road sectors, including a thermal power station in Purulia district's Raghunathpur.

The PMO statement further stated that in Bihar's Aurangabad, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects, including six national highways worth Rs 18,100 crore and 12 projects under the Namami Gange worth about Rs 2,190 crore. The projects would also include a six-lane bridge across the River Ganga that will be developed as a part of Patna Ring Road. It will be one of the longest river bridges in India.

In Begusarai, the Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation several oil and gas projects worth approximately Rs 1.48 trillion spanning across various states, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana. He will also introduce 'Bharat Pashudhan', a digital database for livestock animals in the country, and '1962 Farmers App', which saves all data and information included in the 'Bharat Pashudhan' database and can be used by farmers.

PM Modi's visit to Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar is politically crucial, particularly given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be his first trip to Jharkhand since former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested for money laundering. It will also be the Prime Minister's first visit to Bihar after Janata Dal (United) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abandoned the Opposition-led INDIA alliance to rejoin the NDA. PM Modi's visit to Bengal is also politically significant as it comes amid the Sandeshkhali issue.