Home / India News / PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday

New Delhi
PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Topics :Narendra ModiSudanSouth SudanSouth Sudan attackModi govt

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Also Read

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

US to welcome efforts by India to end hostilities in Ukraine: White House

What is a phishing attack?

Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out

Woman shot at Saket court stable, teams formed to nab suspect: Delhi Police

Kejriwal slams law, order in Delhi after woman shot at in Saket court

India no. 1 in digital payments, rural economy is transforming: PM Modi

India's major ports handled highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in FY23

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story