Home / India News / Kejriwal slams law, order in Delhi after woman shot at in Saket court

Kejriwal slams law, order in Delhi after woman shot at in Saket court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the law and order situation in the national capital after a woman was shot at in the premises of the Saket Court Complex

New Delhi
Kejriwal slams law, order in Delhi after woman shot at in Saket court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the law and order situation in the national capital after a woman was shot at in the premises of the Saket Court Complex.

"The law and order situation in Delhi has completely deteriorated. Instead of creating obstacles in the work of others and engaging in dirty politics on every issue, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they cannot manage, they should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of people cannot be left to chance," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The shooting took place on Friday morning at the lawyers' block in the Court complex.

The accused, who according to sources has been identified as a history-sheeter, fired three to four rounds at the woman.

She sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen and was taken to AIIMS. Currently, her condition is reported to be critical, the police said.

The accused fled from the spot after the shooting.

In the wake of the incident, lawyers have also raised concern over security at court complexes across the capital city.

In a statement, advocate Vineet Jindal, General Secretary of the North Delhi Lawyer's Association, said that security lapse in district courts is of great concern for litigants and advocates.

"The Delhi High Court has also taken note upon the security lapse and h ad issued directions to Delhi police but the security leaps and issues are still the same. Delhi courts need a delegated security unit with updated gadgets then only we can ensure the security at court complexes," said Jindal.

"It is imperative that judges, advocates, and litigants have comple te confidence in their safety during the judicial process and that their security is guaranteed. The recurring incidents of gunfire in Delhi courts are alarming for everyone involved, including the litigants, advocates, and judges.

"Such life-threatening events are also having a detrimental effect on the judicial system," he added.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

 

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi courtShootingDelhi Police

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Also Read

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

PM Modi's degree: Court issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

India no. 1 in digital payments, rural economy is transforming: PM Modi

India's major ports handled highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in FY23

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists

National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story