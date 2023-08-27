Home / India News / PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in govt depts

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in govt depts

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on Monday via video conferencing, his office said.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as the Delhi Police.

Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on 28th August, 2023 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion, the statement said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as constable (general duty), sub-inspector (general duty) and nongeneral duty cadre posts in various organisations under the MHA, it said.

Strengthening of CAPFs as well as the Delhi Police will help these forces to play their multidimensional role more effectively like aiding in internal security, counter terrorism, combating insurgency, anti-left-wing extremism and protecting the borders of the nation, the statement said.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation, it said.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, the statement said.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format, it said.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterJob fair

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

