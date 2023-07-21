Home / India News / PM Modi to distribute 70,000 job letters at 'Rozgar Mela' event

PM Modi to distribute 70,000 job letters at 'Rozgar Mela' event

The newly inducted appointees will train themselves through the Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module

BS Web Team New Delhi
So far, PM Modi has distributed appointment letters to over 430,000 people. (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments under the Rozgar Mela on Friday via video conferencing. The event will start at 10:30 am.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments will take place across "central government departments and state governments/ union territories supporting this initiative". The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining various Ministries and Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, and Department of Posts, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will train themselves through the Karmayogi Prarambh. an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses are available in an ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as "a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development", the PMO said in a release.

At the Rozgar Mela held On June 14,  PM Modi said that there are new employment opportunities in both the private and public sectors, adding there are also self-employment opportunities with initiatives like the Mudra Yojana, Start Up India, and Stand Up India.

So far, PM Modi has distributed appointment letters to over 430,000 people.

Also Read

PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

Rozgar mela has become a new identity of BJP govt: PM Narendra Modi

Divyang artisans, entrepreneurs to showcase products at 'Divya Kala Mela'

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Will examine if parl can abrogate constitutional principles for Delhi: SC

No purpose will be served by taking Bhushan in custody: Delhi court order

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

17,176 PACS registered to function as common service centres: Amit Shah

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtGovernmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story