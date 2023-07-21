PM Modi to distribute 70,000 job letters at 'Rozgar Mela' event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments under the Rozgar Mela on Friday via video conferencing. The event will start at 10:30 am.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments will take place across "central government departments and state governments/ union territories supporting this initiative". The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining various Ministries and Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, and Department of Posts, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will train themselves through the Karmayogi Prarambh. an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses are available in an ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as "a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development", the PMO said in a release.

At the Rozgar Mela held On June 14, PM Modi said that there are new employment opportunities in both the private and public sectors, adding there are also self-employment opportunities with initiatives like the Mudra Yojana, Start Up India, and Stand Up India.

So far, PM Modi has distributed appointment letters to over 430,000 people.