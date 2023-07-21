Home / India News / SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to the ED on the pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 26

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the pleas of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the July 14 order of the Madras High Court upholding his arrest by the probe agency in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to the ED on the pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 26.

The minister and his wife have filed two separate petitions in the top court challenging the high court order.

Besides upholding the arrest of the minister, the high court had also held as valid his subsequent remand in judicial custody by a sessions court in the money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state's transport department when he was the transport minister.

He continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Topics :Supreme CourtEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

